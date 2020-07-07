 
Romaniapress.com

July 7, 2020

Romania's Q1 2020 growth estimate officially kept at 0.3pct
Jul 7, 2020

Romania's Q1 2020 growth estimate officially kept at 0.3pct.

Romania's real-term Gross Domestic Product in the first three months of 2020 was up 0.3% over Q4 2019, and 2.4% over Q1 2019 and even 2.7% when seasonally adjusted, according to provisional data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. According to INS, the seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product estimated for the first quarter of 2020 was 272.074 billion lei current prices, up in real terms 0.3% from Q4 2019 and by 2.7% from Q1 2019. Unadjusted, the estimated Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter of 2020 was 215.965 billion lei current prices, up 2.4% in real prices over Q1 2019. According to INS, compared with provisional version 1, the dynamics of GDP and gross value added remained unchanged, as did the volume and contribution of net taxes on product. The volume of gross value added by industry did not generally change significantly, with the exception of retail and wholesale trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants, with a reduction in business volume by 0.5%, as well as entertainment, cultural and recreational activities; repairs of household products and other services, with an increase in the volume of activity of 0.9%. In terms of the use of the GDP, significant changes in the contribution to the GDP growth between the two estimates were reported in individual and collective final consumption of the public administration expenditure, from + 0.2% to + 1.0%, as a result of an increase in their volume of activity from 100.9% to 105.0%; gross fixed capital formation, from + 0.9% to + 2.0%, as a result of a change in its volume of activity from 105.9% to 113.1%; net exports, from -3.2% to -2.2%. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

EC: Romania's economy to contract by 6% in 2020, rebound by 4 pct in 2021 According to estimate released on Tuesday by the European Commission, Romania’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to contract by 6% this year, a level similar to the estimate the Commission announced in May. For 2021, Romania’s GDP is expected to grow by 4%, as compared to the 4.2%... The (...)

bpv Grigorescu Ștefanica: The success of a Kurzarbeit program depends on its imposed conditions and its flexibility Kurzarbeit brings benefits for employees, employers and the state What income can an employee get if they benefit from this program What kind of companies can apply for this program Flexible measure, applied in Germany for 110 years The success of the Kurzarbeit model and... The post bpv (...)

Study: Romania Imports 25,000 To 96,000 Tons Of Vegetable And Fruit Monthly A study conducted by agricultural cooperative Cooperativa Tara Mea in July 2020 shows Romania’s vegetable imports grew in 2019, including in the months of July and August, when the country abounds with locally grown vegetables.

ALDE to initiate criminal proceedings against PM Orban for instigating law breaking The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will propose that Parliament, under Article 109 of the Constitution on the liability of members of the government, initiate criminal proceedings against Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for instigating law breaking, the party’s national leader Calin (...)

Largest free-roaming bison population in Romania is growing: Two baby bison spotted in Tarcu Mountains Rangers of the LIFE Bison project have spotted two bison calves in Tarcu Mountains in southwestern Romania. This comes to show that the largest population of bison roaming free in Romania is growing. More than 57 bison are roaming free in the area known as Magura Zimbrilor, in the vicinity of (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 397 to 29,620 Another 397 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information from the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 29,620. At the moment, 231 COVID-19 patients are in (...)

Romania's EUROPAfest returns with new edition this month EUROPAfest, the special event presenting four music genres in a single event (jazz, blues, pop, and classical music), will return with a new edition this month, between July 16 and July 25. However, as the state of alert could be extended in Romania due to the high number of coronavirus cases, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |