AmCham Romania Business Barometer 2020: An atypical year for the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic

AmCham Romania Business Barometer 2020: An atypical year for the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The private sector moderate expectations about the evolution of business in 2020, due both to the internal market conditions and economic policies, and also to the uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic and its impact on global economies. In 2020, the quality of the digital (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]