PM’s Question Hour in the Chamber of Deputies’ plenary. Ciolacu to Orban: We’ve been telling you for months ‘rule and stop stealing’



Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban should have been the defender of the Romanians’ health during the pandemic, but that instead, all he was after was money and that he has represented only the interests of the “great Liberal (...)