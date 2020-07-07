Coface’s Asia Corporate Payment Survey 2020: COVID-19 will overturn last year’s incipient recovery

Coface’s Asia Corporate Payment Survey 2020: COVID-19 will overturn last year’s incipient recovery. After a 2019 that was dominated by trade tensions between the United States and China, Coface has observed an incipient recovery in Asia (excluding China), supported by supply chain shifts and additional liquidity from the US Federal Reserve . Average payment terms improved in 2019, rising to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]