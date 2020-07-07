Romania’s Anticorruption Directorate: Over 100 cases of fraud with EU funds sent to court in 2019



In 2019, prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent to court a total of 108 cases of fraud with European funds, DNA chief prosecutor Crin Bologa announced on Monday, July 6. The damages in these cases amounted to about EUR 40 million. The DNA chief presented the numbers (...)