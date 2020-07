E-Distribuţie To Install 80,000 Smart Meters In Bucharest, Giurgiu, Ilfov In 2020

E-Distribuţie To Install 80,000 Smart Meters In Bucharest, Giurgiu, Ilfov In 2020. Some 900,000 customers of the companies part of Italy’s utility group Enel will have smart meters until the end of 2020, with investments in this program reaching nearly EUR51 million (some RON240 million) from 2015 to date. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]