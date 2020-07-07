Globalworth: Companies’ Space Demand Grows To 20 Sqm/Employee From 10 Sqm Before Covid-19 Pandemic

Companies have started to increase the office space allotted to each employee, with demand growing to on average 20 square meters per employees from 10 square meters before the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to observe the social distancing measures along with employees returning to office (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]