Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 397 to 29,620

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 397 to 29,620. Another 397 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information from the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 29,620. At the moment, 231 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people confirmed positive, 21,927 were discharged. Of these, 20,534 are cured patients and 1,393 asymptomatic patients who were discharged 10 days after detection. To date, 783,337 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]