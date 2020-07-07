Largest free-roaming bison population in Romania is growing: Two baby bison spotted in Tarcu Mountains

Rangers of the LIFE Bison project have spotted two bison calves in Tarcu Mountains in southwestern Romania. This comes to show that the largest population of bison roaming free in Romania is growing. More than 57 bison are roaming free in the area known as Magura Zimbrilor, in the vicinity of