Daily coronavirus cases jump to almost 400 in Romania. On Tuesday, July 7, Romanian authorities confirmed 397 new cases of coronavirus, out of 11,855 tests performed in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus reached 29,620. A total of 21,927 patients were discharged by Tuesday: 20,534 have recovered, while 1,393 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]