Study: Romania Imports 25,000 To 96,000 Tons Of Vegetable And Fruit Monthly
Jul 7, 2020
Study: Romania Imports 25,000 To 96,000 Tons Of Vegetable And Fruit Monthly.
A study conducted by agricultural cooperative Cooperativa Tara Mea in July 2020 shows Romania’s vegetable imports grew in 2019, including in the months of July and August, when the country abounds with locally grown vegetables.
