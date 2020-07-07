 
Romaniapress.com

July 7, 2020

FinMin Citu: Massive investment contribution to Q1 economic growth confirmed by statistics authority
Jul 7, 2020

FinMin Citu: Massive investment contribution to Q1 economic growth confirmed by statistics authority.

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) revised upwards from 0.9 to 2 percent the contribution of investments to Romania's economic growth in Q1, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. According to him, investments contributed a record high 74 percent to the 2.7 percent YoY advance of the economy in Q1 2020. "The INS confirms the massive contribution of investments to economic growth in the first quarter of 2020. The statistics authority revised upwards from 0.9 to 2 percent the contribution of investments to economic growth in the first quarter of 2020. Economic growth in the first quarter this year was 2.7 percent (investments accounted for 74 percent - a record high contribution). The economic recovery plan is focused on investments. It is the only solution, a liberal solution whereby we can guarantee well-being for all the Romanians in the future," Citu emphasized. According to INS data released on Tuesday, Romania's real-term Gross Domestic Product in the first three months of 2020 was up 0.3 percent over Q4 2019, and 2.4 percent over Q1 2019 and even 2.7 percent when seasonally adjusted. "In terms of the use of the GDP, significant changes in the contribution to the GDP growth between the two estimates were reported in individual and collective final consumption of the public administration expenditure, from +0.2 percent to +1.0 percent, as a result of an increase in their volume of activity from 100.9 percent to 105.0 percent; gross fixed capital formation, from +0.9 percent to +2.0 percent, as a result of a change in its volume of activity from 105.9 percent to 113.1 percent; net exports, from -3.2 percent to -2.2 percent," INS said in the release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, edior: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

UPDATE PM Orban: We are at a watershed moment, rise in COVID-19 cases caused by failure to observe safety rules Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the high number of new coronavirus infections is the result of failure to comply with the health protection rules imposed by the authorities. "Today we registered the largest single-day COVID-19 caseload - 555 Romanians who were declared positive after (...)

Orban: Government does not want to reinstate restrictions, but will take all necessary measures The government does not want to reinstate any restrictions in the fight against the epidemic, but if necessary, it will take any necessary measures, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, telling the citizens that "the virus does not forgive anyone, not even those who do not (...)

Iohannis calling on Parliament to fast-track debate on law clarifying quarantine and isolation  President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called on Parliament to "urgently" debate the draft law clarifying the terms of quarantine and isolation. "It's the time to set aside the political differences and concentrate on solutions which are absolutely necessary in this period, and, (...)

UPDATE/President Iohannis: Local elections can be organized in September President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that local elections can be organized in September, but stressed the need to comply with the rules in the context of the pandemic. "In my opinion, local elections can be organized in September. If we follow these simple rules - wearing a mask, (...)

President Iohannis: It's a sad day, we have record number of infections with novel coronavirus. Local elections can be organized in September President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that there is a record number of infections with the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and called for compliance with the rules. “Today is a sad day. We have a record number of persons found positive for the novel coronavirus. Over... (...)

The Government in Bucharest wants to isolate Romania from the alleged dramatic effects of COVID-19 By Constantin Radut In the last two decades, the Government of Bucharest is waging a real battle to attract the national and departmental press in the so-called anti-coronavirus fight. In fact, many analysts believe that the Executive led by Victor Orban (the one in Bucharest, not the one in (...)

Romanian Masons Dismiss Their Grand Master

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |