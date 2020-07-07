Ion Stefan: Motion - made up of invectives and slanders; PSD not interested in projects of Development Ministry



Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration Ion Stefan maintained on Tuesday that the motion filed against him is almost entirely made up of "invectives and slander", pointing out that the Social Democrats are not interested in the ministry's projects. "Upon reading the text of the simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) I could not find any criticism to my mandate. You almost entirely made up a motion of invectives and slander. I will not answer you in the same tone. However, I thank you for giving me the opportunity to present my work in the last eight months in Parliament. (...) The simple motion submitted by PSD shows some simple things: the Social Democrats are not interested in the projects that the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration is implementing, they are not interested in unlocking programs for public beneficiaries, ATUs and public institutions and for entrepreneurs, the fact that we avoided disengagement or the fact that in eight months of office the Liberal government has accomplished what they were not able to do for years," said Ion Stefan at the debate of the simple motion "You can tell the National Liberal Party (PNL) government by the beam!" He accused the PSD of squandering money from the National Local Development Program (PNDL) and pointed out that, during his term, payments through this program were made without regard to political color. "The speed of money collection by the local authorities has increased. (...) We have increased the payments by 30 percent," Ion Stefan also explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, edior: Simona Klodnischi)