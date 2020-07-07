Draft law regarding establishment of September 27 as date for local elections clears the Senate

Draft law regarding establishment of September 27 as date for local elections clears the Senate. Senators adopted in an extraordinary plenary sitting on Tuesday the legislative draft regarding the establishment of the date of the local elections as September 27. The draft law was approved by 81 votes "in favour", 8 "against", and 39 abstentions. Featuring the agenda were two bills on the (...)