Uzuc Ploiesti Buys 94.4% in Sistemplast from Oltchim. Romanian industrial equipment manufacturer Uzuc Ploiesti (UZC.RO), indirectly owned by businessman Stefan Vuza, said Tuesday it has acquired 94.4% in Sistemplast from Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea put up for sale by judicial liquidators. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]