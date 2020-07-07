Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium

Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium. With the lifting of travel restrictions to the UK, Spain, Italy, and Belgium, Romanian airline Blue Air has resumed its scheduled flights to most of its traditional destinations. Starting Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the company’s flight program including over 250 flights per week in the next period (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]