Romania raises USD 3.3 bln with US dollar-denominated Eurobonds

Romania raises USD 3.3 bln with US dollar-denominated Eurobonds. Romania's Finance Ministry drew USD 3.3 billion from the international markets on Tuesday, July 7, selling Eurobonds denominated in US dollars with maturities of 10 and 30 years. The investors placed orders totaling USD 7.3 billion. The Finance Ministry sold 10-year bonds worth USD 1.3 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]