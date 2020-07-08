Romania's reformist party USR proposes container deposit scheme for stimulating recycling
Romanian reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) proposes a container deposit scheme (a small extra deposit on top of the price of the bottled or canned goods) as a solution for increasing the collection rate for packaging materials. USR proposes a flat deposit of RON 0.5 or RON 1 (...)
