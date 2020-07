Prices of apartments in Romania, down 4.2% in three months

The average prices of apartments in Romania decreased in June for the third month in a row. Still, the monthly decline eased to 1.1% from 1.4% in May and 1.7% in April. The cumulative decline in the three months thus reached 4.2%, according to the data compiled by local property marketplace (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]