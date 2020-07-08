 
July 8, 2020

Romanian Govt. to subsidise rents in the shopping malls closed during pandemic
Jul 8, 2020

Romanian Govt. to subsidise rents in the shopping malls closed during pandemic.

Retailers in Romania will be able to access funds worth RON 160 million (EUR 33 mln) to cover their rent costs for the period when their activity was affected due to the state of emergency and state of alert. An inter-ministry commission coordinated by the Economy Ministry met again on (...)

