Romania's environment minister announces EUR 3.17 mln investments in new air quality monitoring stations. A total of 60 new monitoring stations will be added to the existing National Air Quality Monitoring Network (RNMCA), environment minister Costel Alexe announced on Tuesday, July 7. The investment in this project amounts to EUR 3.17 million, and most stations will be installed in Bucharest. (...)