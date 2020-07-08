Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort

Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort. Tourists and residents in the popular Romanian seaside resort Mamaia had the chance to photograph an impressive cloud formation on Tuesday, July 7, amid a severe weather warning. This wave-like cloud that seems to fall over the Mamaia beach is known as a Shelf cloud, according to local Facebook (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]