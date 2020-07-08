Survey: Half of Romania’s young adults believe the pandemic will affect their plans for the future



Survey: Half of Romania’s young adults believe the pandemic will affect their plans for the future.

Half of the young people in the “18-29 years generation” (about 1.3 million people) believe the coronavirus pandemic will affect their plans for the future, according to a survey of the Romanian Institute for Public Opinion Polling (IRSOP). “Almost two-thirds (60%) are convinced that the pandemic (...)