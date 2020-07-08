Firea: I will no longer run for Bucharest’s mayoralty if center-left flank has better candidate



Firea: I will no longer run for Bucharest’s mayoralty if center-left flank has better candidate.

Bucharest’s Mayor General Gabriela Firea said that she would no longer candidate for the Bucharest City Hall’s mayoralty if there was a better candidate than her on the center-left flank, but she mentioned that, from all the studies so far, she and President Klaus Iohannis are the first Romanians (...)