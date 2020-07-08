Save the Children Romania: Almost a quarter of teenage mothers in the EU live in Romania
Jul 8, 2020
Save the Children Romania: Almost a quarter of teenage mothers in the EU live in Romania.
Almost a quarter (23%) of the mothers aged under 18 in the European Union live in Romania, Save the Children Romania said in a press release, adding that the figure places Romania first among the EU Member States. "Eurostat data show that, in 2018 alone, 8,621 girls became mothers before the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]