Wizz Air Launches Bucharest-Palma de Mallorca Flight Starting August 9

Wizz Air Launches Bucharest-Palma de Mallorca Flight Starting August 9. Low-cost airline Wizz Air on Wednesday said it will launch a new flight, from capital Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca, which will be operated twice a week, starting August 9, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]