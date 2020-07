Provident Grants 3.1 Million Loans, Worth RON6.2B, During Its 14-Year Presence In Romania

Provident Grants 3.1 Million Loans, Worth RON6.2B, During Its 14-Year Presence In Romania. Provident Financial Romania, a provider of quick and easy short-term loans, has granted over 3.1 million loans, worth a total RON6.2 billion, during its 14-year presence on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]