(P) Romanian Fitpass launched live online workouts in partnership with Romania Insider
Jul 8, 2020
Romania insider has started a collaboration with Fitpass.ro, a Romanian startup that sells fitness subscriptions that provide access to 100s of fitness locations in Romania. As gyms & Fitness studios across the country were forced to shut down because of the recent pandemic, Fitpass created (...)
