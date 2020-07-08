Romania sees record single-day jump in coronavirus cases, total surpasses 30,000
Officials reported 555 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 30,175. The previous daily record was registered on April 11, when the Romanian authorities (...)
