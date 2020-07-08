 
July 8, 2020

Iohannis calling on Parliament to fast-track debate on law clarifying quarantine and isolation
 President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called on Parliament to "urgently" debate the draft law clarifying the terms of quarantine and isolation. "It's the time to set aside the political differences and concentrate on solutions which are absolutely necessary in this period, and, in this sense, I call on Parliament to urgently debate the law clarifying quarantine and isolation to give back to the authorities this extremely important instrument during the pandemic," said the head of the state. According to him, some politicians "are attempting to electorally exploit" the COVID-19 pandemic. "We must be very careful at what some people are saying because in this period, instead of everybody trying to be on the same side, rather than politicians supporting the Government and together convincing Romanians that it's a very, very serious matter, we see certain politicians trying to electorally exploit this pandemic. It's a wrong way and, from this point of view, I want to address both politicians and Parliament. We are in a very complicated situation," Iohannis said. He spoke of "weak" legislation in the context of the pandemic. "What is needed now is to speed up parliamentary procedures so that we have a law in force. The lawmakers probably never imagined in any session that we would end up in such a serious situation. The legislation in force that we found is weak. That is the way it was conceived," said the President. In this regard, the head of the state highlighted the need for "modern, efficient, applicable and constitutional" legislation. "That is why I addressed Parliament with the request to work quickly, so that we have legislation," Iohannis pointed out. The President visited on Wednesday the 'Cantacuzino' Institute. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

