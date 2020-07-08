UPDATE/President Iohannis: Local elections can be organized in September

UPDATE/President Iohannis: Local elections can be organized in September. President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that local elections can be organized in September, but stressed the need to comply with the rules in the context of the pandemic. "In my opinion, local elections can be organized in September. If we follow these simple rules - wearing a mask, distancing - we can go and elect the local authorities," Iohannis said. Regarding the organization of a referendum on the "No convicts in public office" initiative, he said that this depends on developments in Parliament. In his opinion, the electoral campaign is problematic. "In terms of procedure, it is not the election or voting event itself that is problematic, but the campaign. Certainly, election campaigns will be subject to very strict rules. I can't imagine us holding large popular rallies, no matter when we have elections this year. Campaigns will rather be online, on TV, etc. It is a challenge for both politicians and political parties, but the voting process itself can be organized if all the norms are respected," Iohannis explained. The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday, as a decision-making body, the draft law tabled by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) regarding the setting of this year's local elections date on September 27. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]