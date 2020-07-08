President Iohannis: It’s a sad day, we have record number of infections with novel coronavirus. Local elections can be organized in September



President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that there is a record number of infections with the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and called for compliance with the rules. “Today is a sad day. We have a record number of persons found positive for the novel coronavirus. Over... (...)