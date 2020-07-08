UPDATE PM Orban: We are at a watershed moment, rise in COVID-19 cases caused by failure to observe safety rules

UPDATE PM Orban: We are at a watershed moment, rise in COVID-19 cases caused by failure to observe safety rules. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the high number of new coronavirus infections is the result of failure to comply with the health protection rules imposed by the authorities. "Today we registered the largest single-day COVID-19 caseload - 555 Romanians who were declared positive after being diagnosed. In the past four weeks we have seen case numbers rise from one week to another. Unlike other countries, the government I am heading approached the lockdown easing in a gradual manner, with a phased lift of restrictions, with the phased introduction of relaxation measures as the activities that had been under lockdown resumed progressively. And yet, following the rise in human interactions, we have seen the caseload rise from one week to another. The main cause for the increase in the number of cases is non-compliance with health rules, with the requirement to wear a mask, maintain physical sanitary distance, avoid close contact, the failure to observe hygiene rules, such as hand washing, avoiding to touch one's face and all the other ordered rules. We are now at a watershed moment, the risk that the number of cases will rise persists," Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace of Government. He emphasized that the government is keeping watch together with all the other authorities involved in the fight against COVID and voiced his confidence that Parliament will adopt the bill on quarantine and isolation. "Every time, when necessary, we have taken all measures to protect the Romanians' health and life. In all the situations created as a result of the decisions taken by institutions other than government institutions, we put solutions on the table and demanded that they be adopted and we also made sure that they are implemented. Today I send a message of confidence that Parliament will understand our situation and will adopt the law providing us with all the instruments all the governments of civilized countries, of EU countries, have at hand, specifically the possibility to order quarantine, isolation at home, the possibility of treating infected people in an environment under the control of doctors and medical staff. These are fundamental things we need in order to remain efficient in the fight against the pandemic," Orban pointed out. The head of the Executive explained that "the government alone, the authorities alone cannot ensure the containment of the epidemic and the return to normalcy". "We need the involvement of all the other institutions. We need all political leaders, all their representatives in public institutions, in local government authorities to act responsibly. We need a serious and responsible involvement of all the companies, because these companies are responsible for the observance of the health rules that have been established by the government and the competent authorities. We need every Romanian citizen to be with us in this battle against an unprecedented epidemic that threatens Romanian society and that can endanger any Romanian," was Premier Orban's message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bosch Romania Posts Total Net Sales Of Nearly EUR1.4B In 2019 Germany’s Bosch Group registered total net sales of EUR1.4 billion in 2019 in Romania.



Romania's president asks Parliament to pass legislation on fighting the pandemic as coronavirus cases spike President Klaus Iohannis has asked the Parliament to urgently adopt the legislation the authorities need "to be able to protect the health of the people." He also issued an appeal for "a loyal collaboration between the state institutions." The Parliament is to debate today, July 9, the draft (...)



Antibiotice Iasi Enters US and UK Markets with Covid-19 Medication Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest pharmaceutical producer in Romania, has entered the US and UK markets with new medicines for Covid-19 by attending and winning tenders in the US and UK.



Bosch Inaugurates New Engineering Center In Cluj-Napoca, In EUR30M Investment Germany's Bosch has inaugurated on Thursday the headquarters of its Engineering Center in Cluj-Napoca (northwestern Romania), following an investment of EUR30 million.



Gruia Dufaut Law Office, about Companies' Law: Simplification of formalities Companies’ law no. 31/1990 has been substantially amended at the beginning of this July which resulted in more flexible proceedings of incorporation of companies. Here below, there is overview of the main changes brought by the Law no. 102/2020 published in the Official Gazette no. 583/2020 (...)



GCS reports 614 new case of infections with the novel coronavirus, total case count reaches 30.879 Another 614 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 30,789. As many as 240 COVID-19 patients were in (...)



President Iohannis: We have had to manage this pandemic with weak, sketchily designed laws President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the authorities have had to manage the COVID-19 pandemic with "weak" and "sketchily designed" laws, and that it was necessary to adjust the legislation "on the fly". "We have had to manage this pandemic with weak (...)

