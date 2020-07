House prices in Romania, 23% below 2007 peak level

House prices in Romania, 23% below 2007 peak level. Romania posted the second-sharpest decrease in house prices in the EU, in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, compared to Q1 2007: 23.6%, after Greece (-35.6%) and before Ireland (-17.5 %), according to Eurostat. Meanwhile, rents increased by 55% in Romania in the same period, more than twice (...)