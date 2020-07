Tender for Romania's Craiova-Pitesti expressway challenged

Tender for Romania's Craiova-Pitesti expressway challenged. The outcome of the tender for building the third section of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway (31.75 km), announced by the public road company CNAIR on June 26, was challenged by two of the bidders: China Railway and Mapa Insaat of Turkey, Economica.net reported. CNAIR announced that local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]