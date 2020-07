OMV Petrom’s sales decline less than anticipated in Q2

OMV Petrom's sales decline less than anticipated in Q2. Romanian group OMV Petrom's fuel sales decreased by 17% year-on-year to 1.39 million tonnes in Q2, according to a preliminary report published ahead of the complete quarterly financial reports expected for the end of July. The decline is surprisingly milder than the 45% plunge anticipated by