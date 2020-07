RO IT entrepreneur takes over small-sized bank from local “wagon king”

RO IT entrepreneur takes over small-sized bank from local “wagon king”. Valer Blidar, the owner of railway equipment producer Astra Vagoane Calatori Arad, has sold his majority stake in Banca Feroviara to Olimpiu Balas, an IT entrepreneur who owns the New Business Dimensions group, Ziarul Financiar reported. "The acquisition of a stake in Banca Feroviara is a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]