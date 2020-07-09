HealthMin Tataru says 30,000 suspected COVID-19 people leave isolation, 1,200-1,300 leave quarantine

HealthMin Tataru says 30,000 suspected COVID-19 people leave isolation, 1,200-1,300 leave quarantine. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday that after the Constitutional Court has ruled unconstitutional quarantine by ministerial decree, 30,000 people suspected of COVID-19 infections have got out of isolation and about 1,200 - 1,300 left the quarantine centres. "30,000 suspected or confirmed patients in isolation have got out - down to 20,000 from 50,000, and 1,200 to 1,300 have left quarantine. Out of 3,500 quarantined there are currently just 2,200. In 24 hours 624 patients were discharged, including those who reached the 10-day period and had to be discharged, but there are also those who requested their discharge earlier," Tataru told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster. According to him, an infected patient can contaminate, during the period when he is contagious, up to 234 people. Tataru said that the approval of a bill on new measures in the field of health to prevent the spread of the virus has to be fast-tracked. "I have not understood the change in law during the war, but if it did happen, we should hurry to approve this bill and promulgate it so that we can do our job accordingly and legally. I think we are in a little political hurry at the moment. We have not finished the medical part, we should not capitalise politically on the suffering of the Romanian people, we should not capitalise politically on the suffering of our children, of our grandparents," added Tataru. AGERPRES ( RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]