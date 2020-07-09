“I will travel to Romania in the next weeks. Do I have to quarantine?” - practical information for travelers



“I will travel to Romania in the next weeks. Do I have to quarantine?” - practical information for travelers.

Many readers have been emailing us recently to ask about restrictions and safety measures for travelers coming to Romania. Here is what you need to know if you are planning a trip to Romania in the next weeks. “I will travel to Romania in the next days/weeks. Do I have to quarantine?” This is (...)