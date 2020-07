eMAG, Largest Online Retailer In Romania, Returns To Net Profit In 2019 After Six Years Of Loss



Dante International, which operates eMAG – the largest online retailer in Romania and one of the biggest players in the region, has returned to net profit in 2019, after six years of loss, per Finance Ministry data.