Speaker Ciolacu says Parliament to vote on consistent quarantine law. Parliament will vote on a "consistent" and "effective" quarantine law to protect Romanians, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday after meeting senior emergency management official Raed Arafat to discuss the piece of legislation. "With the aid of specialists and civil society, we have built a quarantine law that would even protect Romanians from the pandemic and not cover up abuses! In the morning, I had a meeting in Parliament with Mr Raed Arafat and several fellow lawyers to find the best wording for the new law on quarantine and isolation," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook. According to him, "The National Liberal Party (PNL) government draws up and sends to Parliament only catastrophes that need to be repaired in an emergency regime." "Yesterday, we called for debate civil society experts, who helped us eliminate the Liberal aberrations that threatened the rights and freedoms of the Romanians. Today, after a very applied discussion with Mr Arafat, we are guaranteed that we can cast a final vote on a consistent and efficient law!," wrote Ciolacu, who is also the acting national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]