 
Romaniapress.com

July 9, 2020

Fitch confirms Transgaz rating at "BBB minus", with stable outlook
Jul 9, 2020

Fitch confirms Transgaz rating at "BBB minus", with stable outlook.

Fitch Ratings has confirmed at 'BBB-' the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook for Romanian company SNTGN Transgaz SA, informs a release of the rating agency. The rating of Transgaz mainly reflects its solid business profile as a concessionaire and operator of the gas transmission network in Romania as well as the agency's expectation of a progressive contraction of its international gas transit business derived from traditional routes. The rating is supported by the country's regulation for gas transmission and Fitch's expectation that a significant current investment related to the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor (BRUA) will be added to Transgaz's regulated asset base (RAB), supporting future earnings. Transgaz's financial profile is strong with a limited net debt position at end-2019. Fitch continues to rate the regulation of transmission in Romania as quite transparent and therefore supports Transgaz's rating. In the medium- to long-term, the agency expects operating cash flows from the profitable gas transit activities from Ukraine to the Bulgarian border to gradually contract by more than 60%, reflecting the expiry of the current "ship-or-pay" contracts. Transgaz's business profile is fairly resilient to the COVID-19 outbreak and related economic shock due to the dominant share of gas transmission in EBITDA and resilient national gas volume consumption driven by chemical industries. Fitch does not foresee any significant pandemic-related delay on investments as well as any major impact related to trade receivables or bad debt. Transgaz's majority shareholder is the Romanian state (BBB-/Negative) with a 59% stake. The government has strategic and operational oversight of Transgaz's activities and Fitch views the control factor as strong. However, the agency does not expect financial support for Transgaz and view its support record as weak, as are the financial implications of a default. The company's rating could be revised upwards due to the reduction of cash flow volatility and could be downgraded following unfavorable changes in gas regulation in Romania, the negative revision of expectations for international gas transit flows, downgrading Romania's rating below "BB plus". AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihaela Dicu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bosch Romania Posts Total Net Sales Of Nearly EUR1.4B In 2019 Germany’s Bosch Group registered total net sales of EUR1.4 billion in 2019 in Romania.

Romania's president asks Parliament to pass legislation on fighting the pandemic as coronavirus cases spike President Klaus Iohannis has asked the Parliament to urgently adopt the legislation the authorities need "to be able to protect the health of the people." He also issued an appeal for "a loyal collaboration between the state institutions." The Parliament is to debate today, July 9, the draft (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Enters US and UK Markets with Covid-19 Medication Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest pharmaceutical producer in Romania, has entered the US and UK markets with new medicines for Covid-19 by attending and winning tenders in the US and UK.

Bosch Inaugurates New Engineering Center In Cluj-Napoca, In EUR30M Investment Germany's Bosch has inaugurated on Thursday the headquarters of its Engineering Center in Cluj-Napoca (northwestern Romania), following an investment of EUR30 million.

Gruia Dufaut Law Office, about Companies' Law: Simplification of formalities Companies’ law no. 31/1990 has been substantially amended at the beginning of this July which resulted in more flexible proceedings of incorporation of companies. Here below, there is overview of the main changes brought by the Law no. 102/2020 published in the Official Gazette no. 583/2020 (...)

GCS reports 614 new case of infections with the novel coronavirus, total case count reaches 30.879 Another 614 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 30,789. As many as 240 COVID-19 patients were in (...)

President Iohannis: We have had to manage this pandemic with weak, sketchily designed laws President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the authorities have had to manage the COVID-19 pandemic with "weak" and "sketchily designed" laws, and that it was necessary to adjust the legislation "on the fly". "We have had to manage this pandemic with weak (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |