Net average wage earnings in Romania fall to 3,179 lei in May 2020

Gross average nominal wage earnings in Romania were 5,188 lei in May 2020, 13 lei (-0.2%) lower than in April 2020, while net average nominal wage earnings were standing at 3,179 lei, down 3 lei (-0.1%) on a monthly basis, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday. The highest value of the net average nominal wage earnings were reported in information technology service activities, including IT services activities, of 7,772 lei, and the lowest in hotels and restaurants, of 1,394 lei. Compared with May 2019, the net average nominal wage earnings increased by 2.5%. According to official statistics, the real earnings index was 100.2% for May 2020 compared with the same period of the previous year, while the real earnings index was 99.9% for May 2020 on a monthly basis. Compared with October 1990, the real earnings index was 214.0%, 0.3% lower than in April 2020. AGERPRES