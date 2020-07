Film festival in Romania’s Danube Delta returns with outdoor edition

Film festival in Romania’s Danube Delta returns with outdoor edition. This year’s edition of Anonimul festival, an event dedicated to independent film, will take place between August 12 and August 16 in Sfântu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta. All film screenings will be held outdoors to comply with the current measures introduced to prevent the spread of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]