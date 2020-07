Wizz Air to fly from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca starting August

Wizz Air to fly from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca starting August. Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe, will fly from Bucharest to the Spanish resort of Palma de Mallorca beginning August 9. The airline will offer two weekly flights on this route. Are you ready for something new this year? This September WIZZ can take you (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]