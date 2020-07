Biggest Romanian developer launches EUR 120 mln office project in Iasi

Biggest Romanian developer launches EUR 120 mln office project in Iasi. IULIUS Company, the biggest Romanian real estate developer, controlled by local investor Iulian Dascalu, started the construction of its new Palas Campus office project in Iasi. The investment in this project is estimated at EUR 120 million. Palas Campus will be one of the largest office (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]