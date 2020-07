Valerie Marcelle Villafranca Gets Romania Central Bank Approval To Join BRD Board Of Directors

Romania's central bank has approved the nomination of Valerie Marcelle Paule Villafranca as Member of the Board of Directors of BRD-SocGen.