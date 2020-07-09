GCS reports 614 new case of infections with the novel coronavirus, total case count reaches 30.879

Another 614 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 30,789. As many as 240 COVID-19 patients were in (...)