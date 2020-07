Antibiotice Iasi Enters US and UK Markets with Covid-19 Medication

Antibiotice Iasi Enters US and UK Markets with Covid-19 Medication. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest pharmaceutical producer in Romania, has entered the US and UK markets with new medicines for Covid-19 by attending and winning tenders in the US and UK. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]