July 9, 2020

FCSB financier Gigi Becali, 4 month-suspension and 65,000 RON sports penalty
The financier of the football club FCSB, Gigi Becali, was punished, on Thursday, by the Discipline and Ethics Committee of the Romanian Football Federation, to a four-month suspension and 65,000 RON sports penalty for discriminatory statements to women playing football. According to the website of the Romanian Football Federation, the FCSB club was also fined 10,000 RON sports penalty. "Approves the request formulated by the Romanian Football Federation, through its secretary general against Becali George. On the basis of art 54.1 of the RD (Disciplinary Regulation) Becali George is punished with four months suspension and sports penalty worth 65,000 RON. On the basis of art. 54.1 of the RD Football Club FCSB SA is fined with a sports penalty of 10,000 RON," shows the solution of the committee published on the FRF website. For financier Gigi Becali this is the second fine for discrimination against women. In March of 2019, the FCSB financier had been fined with a sports penalty of 15,000 RON following sexist statements made in December 2018, when he commented UEFA's announcement by which all the clubs in Europe were recommended to establish women's football teams. In February of 2020, Becali stated at private broadcaster Pro X that "women should not be playing football," criticizing at the time the obligation imposed by the Romanian Football Federation on League I clubs to establish women's clubs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
